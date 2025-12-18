A Decatur man is behind bars after sheriff’s deputies arrested him in connection with alleged child molestation incidents reported earlier this year.

What’s Happening: The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit arrested 34-year-old Adam Steele Ford of Decatur on December 18, 2025. Deputies located Ford on Flat Shoals Parkway outside a local business and took him into custody without incident.

What’s Important: Arrest warrants show Ford is charged with two felony counts of aggravated child molestation involving victims under the age of 16. Investigators say the alleged incidents happened between July and August 2025.

How This Affects Regular People: The case involves serious allegations against children and reflects continued efforts by law enforcement to track down and arrest suspects accused of violent crimes.