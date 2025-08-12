DeKalb County authorities arrested two men last week in connection with separate shooting deaths, bringing closure to murder investigations spanning several months.

👮 What’s Happening: The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit arrested 35-year-old Keenan Maxwell Williams of Lithonia on August 5 on a felony murder warrant. Williams is accused of fatally shooting Cole Pitter, a 36-year-old Marietta resident, on July 6 in Lithonia, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

🔍 The Second Arrest: Just one day later, on August 6, investigators with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Task Force captured 23-year-old Emdria Swinton of Jacksonboro, South Carolina. Authorities charged Swinton with malice murder in connection with the March 12 shooting death of 40-year-old Elmar Lawrence of Jackson, Georgia, which occurred in Decatur, according to arrest warrants.

⚖️ Legal Status: Both suspects were taken into custody without incident and transported to the DeKalb County Jail, where they are being held without bond, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

🔎 The Sources: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.