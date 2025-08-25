A Decatur man was sentenced to nine life sentences Monday after pleading guilty to raping two women during separate armed home invasions in Lithonia and Stone Mountain.

What We Know: Nathan Leon Mullins admitted to charges including rape, aggravated sodomy, armed robbery, home invasion, aggravated assault, and firearm possession in two cases.

In June 2019, a 29-year-old woman in Lithonia was attacked in her home while asleep. Mullins, wearing a mask and armed with a gun, demanded money, forced her into sexual acts, and raped her before fleeing. DNA evidence was collected but did not produce an immediate match.

In December 2020, a 34-year-old woman in Stone Mountain was similarly attacked in her home. Mullins forced her into sexual acts, raped her, and stole her debit card, PIN, phone, and watch. He later withdrew about $1,000 in cash using her card. Surveillance footage showed him with an ankle monitor, which placed him at the scene.

Investigators later linked Mullins’ DNA from the 2019 case and GPS data from his ankle monitor to both assaults. At the time of the 2020 attack, he was out on bond in Fulton County for a separate child molestation case.

By The Numbers:

2 victims, ages 29 and 34

2 separate home invasions, in 2019 and 2020

About $1,000 stolen through fraudulent ATM withdrawals

9 life sentences ordered to run concurrently

Take Action:

Anyone in DeKalb County who needs help related to sexual assault can contact the DeKalb Rape Crisis Center’s 24-hour hotline at 404-377-1428.