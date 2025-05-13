Death Investigation Underway After Man Found Shot at Freedom Park

A late-night shooting at Freedom Park in Macon left a man dead, and investigators are now searching for answers.

What We Know: Deputies responded to a call about a person down near the lake in Freedom Park, located in the 3300 block of Roff Avenue, just after 11:30 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found 39-year-old Jarvis Kentral Curtis with a single gunshot wound. The Bibb County Coroner’s Office pronounced Curtis dead at the scene.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said investigators are still working to determine what led up to the shooting. The Coroner’s Office stated that Curtis will be sent for an autopsy.

What We Don’t Know: Authorities have not released information about possible suspects or a motive in the shooting.

Take Action: Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME. Tips can be shared anonymously.

As investigators work to piece together what happened, the community waits for answers about the events that led to Curtis’s death.