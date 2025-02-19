Construction Crew Discovers Human Skull in Gwinnett

Construction workers stumbled upon a human skull near Northside Gwinnett Hospital, launching an urgent investigation to identify the deceased and bring closure to a potential missing persons case.

🔍 What We Know: The skull belongs to a white male, estimated to be between 35 and 70 years old. Police found no additional remains despite an extensive search near the intersection of University Parkway and Duluth Highway.

👥 Who Made it Happen: Construction crews made the initial discovery on February 10. Chief Medical Examiner Doctor Carol Terry examined the remains, collaborating with Forensic Anthropologist Laura Fulginiti. Georgia Bureau of Investigation Forensic Artist Kelly Lawson created a sketch of the possible victim.

❗Why This Should Catch Your Attention: This discovery could help solve a missing persons case and bring closure to a family searching for answers. The location near major roadways suggests the remains could be connected to cases beyond Lawrenceville.

🤝 Take Action: Lawrenceville residents who might have information about the identity of this individual should contact the Lawrenceville Police Department at 770-963-2443 or the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s Office at 678-442-3160.

⏭️ What’s Next: Investigators will continue examining the skull for additional clues while waiting for potential leads from the public. The forensic sketch will circulate through local and state missing persons databases.