COLUMBUS — Twenty-six people were arrested and two stolen guns were pulled off the street during a single-day enforcement operation in Columbus on June 12.
What’s Happening: Columbus police officers made 311 contacts with people and conducted 221 traffic stops during the operation. Officers issued 116 citations.
What Was Seized: Officers also took marijuana, miscellaneous pills, drug-related objects, and more than $9,200 in cash, along with the two stolen firearms.
What This Means for You: The operation brought a heavy police presence to Columbus streets on June 12, resulting in dozens of arrests and the removal of stolen weapons.
The Path Forward: Police have not said what charges the 26 people arrested are facing, and no additional operations have been announced.
We need to talk about our cousin Earl. You know the one—he’s got the Confederate flag swim trunks and thinks ‘hold my beer’ is a complete strategic plan.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.
- Date From Hell: Georgia man lures dating app hookup then shoots and robs him
- 16-Year-Old shot and killed on Mt. Zion Road in Clayton County
- Flood Watch issued for 9 southeast Georgia counties
- Georgia man busted after sexual assault at Monroe County assisted living home
- Carroll County Schools launches 24/7 anonymous tip line