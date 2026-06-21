What’s Happening: Columbus police officers made 311 contacts with people and conducted 221 traffic stops during the operation. Officers issued 116 citations.

What Was Seized: Officers also took marijuana, miscellaneous pills, drug-related objects, and more than $9,200 in cash, along with the two stolen firearms.

What This Means for You: The operation brought a heavy police presence to Columbus streets on June 12, resulting in dozens of arrests and the removal of stolen weapons.

The Path Forward: Police have not said what charges the 26 people arrested are facing, and no additional operations have been announced.