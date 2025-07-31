Cobb County Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor faces serious legal trouble after a grand jury indictment for allegedly ordering the deletion of passport fee records.

📋 The Charges: Taylor has been indicted on charges of destruction of public records and violation of oath of office. The indictment claims she directed an employee to delete both a folder containing passport fee records and an email related to passport revenue.

🔍 Why It Matters: This case raises concerns about transparency in a key county office that handles critical court documents and services for residents. The charges could impact public trust in local government operations.

💰 Money Issues: Taylor was previously ordered to repay fees her office collected. While state law allows clerks to keep the $35 passport processing fee as salary supplement, officials say Taylor also kept a $24.70 expedited shipping fee that should have gone to the county.

Her office has reportedly returned $43,750 for expedited passport fees collected in 2023-2024.

⚖️ Legal Process: The Cobb District Attorney’s Office has recused itself from the case. The Georgia Attorney General’s Office now has full oversight and prosecutorial responsibility for the investigation.

🏛️ County Response: Cobb County officials stated they remain committed to maintaining efficient services through the clerk’s office regardless of the case outcome. They noted the Superior Court Clerk is a constitutional officer elected directly by voters and operates independently from the County Board of Commissioners.

Taylor has served as Cobb County Superior Court Clerk since 2020.

The Sources: Indictment of Connie Taylor, Cobb County Commission Statement.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.