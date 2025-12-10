A man sitting in Clayton County Jail in May asked a simple question that led to him being slammed into a wall and tased six times while lying on the floor following orders.

What’s Happening: Justin Bethea worked as a corrections officer at the Clayton County Jail in Jonesboro when he attacked a pretrial detainee on May 16, 2024. Bethea has now pleaded guilty to depriving the man of his civil rights by using excessive force.

What’s Important: Video from surveillance cameras and body-worn cameras shows the detainee stayed on the floor and obeyed Bethea’s orders the entire time he was being tased. The man suffered bodily injury during the attack.

The Timeline: The attack happened on May 16, 2024. Bethea pleaded guilty and will be sentenced on March 10, 2026, at 11 a.m. before U.S. District Judge Tiffany R. Johnson.

What Happened: Bethea was moving two detainees between housing units when one of them asked, “Where am I going?” Bethea handcuffed the man and told him to shut up. The two argued on the way to the second housing unit. Bethea then removed the handcuffs and dared the detainee “to buck.”

After the detainee cursed and insulted Bethea, Bethea slammed the man’s head into a wall and threw him on the floor. Bethea ordered him to put his hands behind his back. Even though the detainee stayed on the floor and obeyed every order, Bethea tased him at least six times.

Between the Lines: U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg said corrections officers work long hours in challenging circumstances, but the abuse cannot be tolerated.

“This former officer must be held accountable for using excessive force against a detainee who was complying with his orders and was not acting violently,” Hertzberg said.

Paul Brown, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta, said the officer violated the civil rights of someone in his custody.

“Correctional officers are entrusted with authority, and with that authority comes the responsibility to treat every detainee with basic dignity and respect,” Brown said. “This officer chose to abuse that trust and violate the civil rights of someone in his custody.”

What’s Next: The Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case. The court will consider the United States Sentencing Guidelines when determining Bethea’s sentence.