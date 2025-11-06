A Cartersville man who shot at police officers after crashing his car will spend the next decade in federal prison.
What’s Happening: Shane Jacquces Barfield received a 10-year sentence in federal prison on November 4, after pleading guilty to weapons charges.
- On September 17, 2023, Barfield crashed his car in Cartersville, walked away with a gun, then returned to his vehicle.
- When Cartersville police arrived and ordered him to drop the weapon, he fired at officers as one crossed in front of his car.
What’s Important: Three officers fired back, hitting Barfield’s vehicle multiple times. No officers or bystanders were injured. Police found a stolen pistol, methamphetamine, and a spent shell casing in his vehicle.
Catch Up Quick: Barfield had previous felony convictions and a domestic violence conviction on his record. Federal law bars people with these convictions from owning or possessing firearms.
Between the Lines: After his prison term, Barfield will face three years of supervised release. Federal sentences do not include parole, meaning he will serve the full 10 years.
The Big Picture: Federal prosecutors increasingly pursue gun cases involving repeat offenders who threaten law enforcement. These cases carry longer sentences than state charges and have no possibility of early release.
The Sources: U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.