A Cartersville man who shot at police officers after crashing his car will spend the next decade in federal prison.

What’s Happening: Shane Jacquces Barfield received a 10-year sentence in federal prison on November 4, after pleading guilty to weapons charges.

On September 17, 2023, Barfield crashed his car in Cartersville, walked away with a gun, then returned to his vehicle.

When Cartersville police arrived and ordered him to drop the weapon, he fired at officers as one crossed in front of his car.

What’s Important: Three officers fired back, hitting Barfield’s vehicle multiple times. No officers or bystanders were injured. Police found a stolen pistol, methamphetamine, and a spent shell casing in his vehicle.

Catch Up Quick: Barfield had previous felony convictions and a domestic violence conviction on his record. Federal law bars people with these convictions from owning or possessing firearms.

Between the Lines: After his prison term, Barfield will face three years of supervised release. Federal sentences do not include parole, meaning he will serve the full 10 years.

The Big Picture: Federal prosecutors increasingly pursue gun cases involving repeat offenders who threaten law enforcement. These cases carry longer sentences than state charges and have no possibility of early release.

The Sources: U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia.