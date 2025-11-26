What’s Happening: Officers responded to Pollo Campero on Buford Highway on November 24 after employees triggered an alarm during a domestic dispute. The woman involved told police the man had a felony warrant and was carrying a gun.

What’s Important: Police used the Operation Plugged In camera system to follow 22-year-old Antonio Dwayne Bailey as he walked along Buford Highway. When officers tried to stop him, Bailey ran. Police K9 Koda found Bailey hiding in a creek bed under leaves and later located a stolen handgun Bailey had thrown away during the chase.

Between the Lines: The arrest shows how Brookhaven police combine technology and traditional police work. Officers used stationary cameras, a drone, and a K9 unit working together to track and capture Bailey. The gun Bailey discarded was reported stolen.

The Big Picture: Operation Plugged In is part of a growing trend in policing where departments use camera networks to monitor public spaces. According to Brookhaven Police Chief Brandon Gurley, the technology helps officers respond faster and more safely to crimes in progress. The camera system allowed officers to track Bailey without putting officers or the public at immediate risk during a chase.

By the Numbers: Bailey faces six new charges in Brookhaven and had three outstanding warrants from Clayton County. Officers also found marijuana packaged for sale in his backpack, according to police.

The Charges: Bailey faces charges of obstruction, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, giving false information to police, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft by receiving a stolen firearm, and interference with government property. He also had outstanding warrants for burglary, criminal damage to property, and obstruction from Clayton County.

The Sources: Brookhaven Police Department.