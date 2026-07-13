AUGUSTA — A body was found Monday morning behind a business on Marks Church Road in Augusta, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
What we know: Deputies arrived at 1409 Marks Church Road at 10:17 a.m. and found the body near dumpsters at the back of the building. Investigators were on scene as of the time of the announcement.
What’s still unknown: The person’s identity, cause of death, and whether foul play is suspected have not been released.
The path forward: The investigation is ongoing, and the Sheriff’s Office has not said when more information will be available.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.
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