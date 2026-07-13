What we know: Deputies arrived at 1409 Marks Church Road at 10:17 a.m. and found the body near dumpsters at the back of the building. Investigators were on scene as of the time of the announcement.

What’s still unknown: The person’s identity, cause of death, and whether foul play is suspected have not been released.

The path forward: The investigation is ongoing, and the Sheriff’s Office has not said when more information will be available.