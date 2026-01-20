Listen to this post

The Banks County Sheriff’s Office responded to 920 calls for service during the week of Jan. 12 through Jan. 18.

What’s Happening: The sheriff’s office released its weekly activity report showing law enforcement operations across the county. Deputies made 27 arrests and responded to 15 motor vehicle accidents.

What’s Important: The agency conducted 486 extra patrols and initiated 104 traffic stops during the week. Deputies completed 43 incident reports.

By the Numbers: The Banks County Jail confined 161 inmates during the week. The sheriff’s office housed 79 inmates in other facilities.