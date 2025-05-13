Attempted Kidnapping Reported at Cobb County Bus Stop: What We Know

A child waiting for her school bus on Riverside Parkway in Austell reported that a man tried to kidnap her Monday morning, according to Cobb County Police. The child is safe, and police say they have arrested a suspect.

What We Know: Police say the child told a school counselor that someone tried to take her while she waited at her bus stop. Detectives from the Crimes Against Children unit arranged for the child to have a forensic interview. During that interview, the child described the person and the vehicle involved.

Police say they used this information to find the vehicle. Officers stopped the car and identified the driver as Seron D. Kennedy, 39, of Mableton. After questioning, police arrested Kennedy and charged him with attempted kidnapping under Georgia law.

The child was not reported to be physically harmed. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

What We Don’t Know:

The police report does not say what happened at the bus stop or how the child got away.

By The Numbers: The child is 12 years old. Kennedy is 39 years old. The case number is 25029095.

In Context: Reports of attempted kidnappings at bus stops are rare but can cause concern for families. Police say the investigation is ongoing and have not released further details.

Take Action: Anyone with information about this case can call the Crimes Against Children Unit at 770-801-3470. Parents can talk with their children about safety and encourage them to report anything that makes them uncomfortable.

The story is still developing. More information may be released as the investigation continues.