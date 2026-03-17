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A federal jury convicted a 40-year-old Atlanta woman on all 30 counts in a fraud case involving nearly $10 million stolen from Amazon, forged federal court documents, and money laundering.

What’s Happening: Brittany Hudson owned an Amazon delivery business called Legend Express LLC. On March 13, a jury found her guilty of conspiracy, wire fraud, money laundering, and forging the signature of a federal judge. The jury also ruled that money in her bank account and her Smyrna home must be forfeited as proceeds of the fraud.

What’s Important: Hudson and her then-romantic partner, Kayricka Wortham, carried out the scheme from January 2022 to June 2022. Wortham was an operations manager at an Amazon warehouse in Smyrna and used her authority to approve fake vendors and invoices. Amazon transferred approximately $9.4 million to bank accounts controlled by Hudson, Wortham, and co-conspirators.

How This Affects Real People: Hudson and Wortham spent the stolen money on a nearly $1 million home in Smyrna, a 2019 Lamborghini Urus, a 2021 Dodge Durango, a 2022 Tesla Model X, a 2018 Porsche Panamera, and a Kawasaki ZX636 motorcycle.

What We Know: Both women were charged in September 2022 and released on bond. In January 2023, while still on bond, they emailed fake court documents to a potential business partner claiming their charges had been dismissed. The documents contained forged signatures of then-Chief U.S. District Judge Timothy C. Batten, Sr. and Cobb County Magistrate Judge Norman L. Barnett, who was one of the prosecutors on the case at the time. Hudson also sent doctored bank statements that falsely inflated account balances.

Wortham’s Case: Wortham, 34, of Atlanta, pleaded guilty to the Amazon fraud charge on November 30, 2022. On June 27, 2023, she was sentenced to 16 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $9,469,731.45 in restitution to Amazon. More than $3 million in fraudulent proceeds, including the Smyrna home and the vehicles, were forfeited. On October 6, 2025, Wortham pleaded guilty to forging the federal judge’s signature. She is scheduled to be sentenced on that charge March 25 at 10 a.m. before U.S. District Judge Michael L. Brown.

The Path Forward: Hudson is scheduled to be sentenced June 16 at 10 a.m. before Judge Brown. Federal wire fraud carries a maximum sentence of 20 years per count, and money laundering carries a maximum of 10 years per count, though actual sentences are set by federal sentencing guidelines and the judge.