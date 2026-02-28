Listen to this post

Why It Matters: A woman was shot inside her own home. Residents on Greenleaf Circle SW woke up to an active crime scene, and police say the shooter has not been identified.

What We Know: Police responded to 4367 Greenleaf Circle SW at approximately 5:59 a.m. on Friday, February 27, according to a department release. Officers found an adult woman with a gunshot wound. Grady EMS transported her to the hospital in serious but stable condition, police say.

Investigators believe a vehicle traveling on Greenleaf fired multiple rounds into the home. The woman was struck while inside. Police recovered multiple shell casings from the scene.

What’s Not Clear: Police have not identified a suspect or the vehicle involved. Officials did not say how many rounds struck the home or whether anyone else was inside at the time.

The Big Picture: Drive-by shootings that strike occupied homes are classified as aggravated assault under Georgia law, even when the intended target — if there was one — is unknown. Police say the investigation is ongoing and that preliminary details may change. No arrests have been announced.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Atlanta Police.