A teenager has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that left an 18-year-old dead on Shurling Drive in Bibb County.

What’s Happening: The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest in a death investigation that began Wednesday.

Investigators identified 17-year-old Brandon Robinson as a suspect in the death of Dekerrio Jamontez Cobb.

Robinson contacted investigators and turned himself in just before 10 p.m. on December 18.

What’s Important: Robinson is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He is being held at the Bibb Law Enforcement Center without bond.

How This Affects Real People: The arrest follows a troubling trend of teen on teen crime in Bibb County.

The Timeline: Deputies were called to the 1900 block of Shurling Drive at 11:57 a.m. on December 17.

Catch Up Quick: Deputies responding to a report of a shooting found an 18-year-old male unresponsive from a gunshot wound.

Deputy Coroner Luann Stone said Dekerrio Jamontez Cobb was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities confirmed the victim’s family has been notified.

The Big Picture: The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is still ongoing and encourages anyone with information to contact law enforcement or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers.