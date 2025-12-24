The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint before Christmas.

What’s Happening: A man robbed Kay’s Stop N Shop at 1902 Windsor Spring Road on December 23rd, 2025. He left on foot toward Windsor Spring Road and Lonsdale Drive around 10:34 pm.

What’s Important: Deputies say the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. The case number is 25-2253993.

What We Know About The Suspect: The man stands between 5’09” and 6’0″ tall and weighs between 180 and 200 pounds.

What To Do: Anyone with information can contact Investigator Devante Brown or any on-duty investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706)-821-1451, (706) 821-1020, or (706) 821-1080.

