On Thursday, Colin Gray, the father of convicted school shooter Colt Gray, will appear in court to be sentenced for providing the rifle his son used in a school shooting at Apalachee High School which killed four people.

In March, Colin Gray was convicted on more than two dozen charges, including two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of two teachers and two students.

The case is one of a handful in the U.S. where parents have faced convictions for their role in a child’s crimes using a weapon, and the first in the state of Georgia.

In a press conference after Colt Gray’s life sentencing on Tuesday, Barrow County District Attorney Brad Smith said Colin could face as little as time served, or a maximum of 180 years.

After this sentencing, Gray could appeal, which would be heard before the Supreme Court of Georgia.

Barrow County students return to school starting this Friday.