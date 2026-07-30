What’s happening: The cameras switch on Monday, Aug. 3, but will only send warnings for the first two weeks. Starting Aug. 17, anyone caught speeding will get a fine in the mail. The cameras run from 45 minutes before school starts through 30 minutes after dismissal, on school days only. They are off on weekends, holidays, and days schools close for emergencies.

What this means for you: Georgia law sets the trigger at 10 mph over the school zone speed limit. If you are caught, a first offense costs $75 plus up to a $10 processing fee. A second or later offense runs $125 plus up to $10. Because these are civil fines rather than criminal charges, no points go on your license and your insurance rate is not affected.

The path forward: Citations can be paid online at violationpayment.net or by calling 1-855-252-0086. Drivers who want to fight a ticket can request a hearing before a judge through the same website or phone number.