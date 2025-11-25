A 2-month-old baby was kidnapped by his father after the man attacked the child’s mother and stole her car in Clayton County.

What’s Happening: Police say Tariq Denzell Williams took his infant son Roman Williams during a dispute near Fielder Road and Mt. Zion Boulevard, according to the Clayton County Police Department. Williams assaulted the baby’s mother, took her silver 2017 Volkswagen Passat, and left her stranded before driving away with the child.

What’s Important: Police believe Williams is heading south on I-75, possibly toward Florida. The car has a Georgia license plate: DCA8894.

Between the Lines: Williams faces eight criminal charges including kidnapping, false imprisonment, simple battery, theft by taking a motor vehicle, theft by taking, interference with a 911 call, and cruelty to children in the third degree, according to the police department.

What To Do: Anyone who sees Williams, the baby, or the vehicle should call 911 immediately. Do not approach the suspect.

The Sources: Clayton County Police Department.