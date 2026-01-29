Listen to this post

An Alpharetta police patrol car was struck from behind by a drunk driver while officers were conducting a DUI stop.

What Happened: The crash caused extensive damage to the patrol vehicle. Officers couldn’t get back inside the car after impact. The Alpharetta Fire Department was called to retrieve equipment from the damaged cruiser. All officers are unharmed.

What’s Important: The fire department used the incident as extrication training. The patrol car was damaged severely enough that officers couldn’t access it normally.

The Response: Fire department personnel cut into the vehicle to extract equipment as part of training exercises.