The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says all three inmates who escaped from the DeKalb County Jail early Monday have now been caught.

The escape was discovered during a routine security check and led to a countywide search and warnings that the men could be dangerous.

What’s Happening: Deputies confirmed that the three inmates who escaped from the jail earlier in the day have been found and taken back into custody.

What’s Important: Authorities had warned the public not to approach the inmates because they could be armed. Officials say more information about the arrests will be shared soon.

How This Affects Real People: Residents who were asked to stay alert and report sightings earlier are being told the immediate safety threat has ended.

Who Police Were Looking For: The inmates were identified as:

Stevenson Charles, 24, charged with murder and armed robbery.

Yusuf Minor, 31, charged with two counts of armed robbery and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Naod Yohannes, 25, charged with simple assault, arson and unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution.

What Officials Are Saying: Sheriff Melody M. Maddox said earlier that her office was working quickly to return the inmates to custody.

What’s Next: Officials plan to release details about how and where the arrests happened during an 11 a.m. news conference at the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters.