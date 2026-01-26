Listen to this post

What Happened: Officers found Hanley’s body after being called to North First Street by the old train depot. He had been badly beaten. Police determined robbery was the apparent motive.

What We Know: Hanley lived at a boarding house at 106 Young Avenue. He had left a bar on South First Street before the attack. Police believe he was walking back to the boarding house when he was attacked.

The Path Forward: The Houston County District Attorney’s office is offering an $8,000 reward through Macon Regional Crimestoppers for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information can contact Lt. Justin Clark with the Warner Robins Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers.