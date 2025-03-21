77-Year-Old Georgia Man Arrested After SWAT Standoff

A 77-year-old man is in custody following a tense standoff with police after allegedly threatening sewer workers with a gun in South Fulton.
What Happened: Police arrested the elderly suspect after hours of negotiation on Thaxton Road.
- The man faces three counts of aggravated assault
- The standoff began when he allegedly pulled a gun on Fulton County sewer workers
Catch Up Quick: South Fulton Police called in SWAT teams after the armed man retreated into his home following the confrontation.
- Officers have previously responded to this residence for medical-related calls, according to police