77-Year-Old Georgia Man Arrested After SWAT Standoff

March 21, 2025
A 77-year-old man is in custody following a tense standoff with police after allegedly threatening sewer workers with a gun in South Fulton.

What Happened: Police arrested the elderly suspect after hours of negotiation on Thaxton Road.

  • The man faces three counts of aggravated assault
  • The standoff began when he allegedly pulled a gun on Fulton County sewer workers

Catch Up Quick: South Fulton Police called in SWAT teams after the armed man retreated into his home following the confrontation.

  • Officers have previously responded to this residence for medical-related calls, according to police


