77-Year-Old Georgia Man Arrested After SWAT Standoff

A 77-year-old man is in custody following a tense standoff with police after allegedly threatening sewer workers with a gun in South Fulton.

What Happened: Police arrested the elderly suspect after hours of negotiation on Thaxton Road.

The man faces three counts of aggravated assault

The standoff began when he allegedly pulled a gun on Fulton County sewer workers

Catch Up Quick: South Fulton Police called in SWAT teams after the armed man retreated into his home following the confrontation.