A crash on a busy highway ramp has left a young man dead and another driver in jail.

What’s Happening: Authorities have charged 75-year-old Roger Brown in connection with the death of 29-year-old Tyler Ray Dunham.

The Backstory: The crash happened on the evening of October 13, 2025. Investigators say Brown turned left onto an I-20 ramp and cut off Dunham’s motorcycle.

Dunham was thrown from his bike and died.

Brown and a passenger were treated for injuries at Doctors Hospital.

Catch Up Quick: While the accident occurred months ago, charges were recently filed.