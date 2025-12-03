A house party that started with underage drinking ended with seven people in handcuffs, facing charges that include sexual assault, gang activity, and maintaining a disorderly house, according to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.

Why It Matters: The December arrests reveal a pattern of criminal activity at a single residence that drew SWAT teams four times this year. One of the suspects is just 13 years old but faces adult charges for aggravated sodomy.

What’s Happening: Sheriff Ashley Henson detailed a violent incident at a Paulding County home. Deputies say a group of teenagers—some as young as 13—and young adults gathered for a party where alcohol was flowing despite multiple minors being present. When an underage girl arrived and began drinking with the group, the night turned violent.

Two teenage girls, ages 13 and 17, physically assaulted the visiting girl, according to investigators. Then two men—a 17-year-old and a 21-year-old—sexually assaulted her. Both were charged with aggravated sodomy.

Between the Lines: This wasn’t the first time law enforcement visited the residence. The sheriff’s office SWAT team responded to the same house four times in 2024, with some of the same individuals previously connected to gang-related incidents and assault cases.

The suspects face an array of charges. Deontaye Parker, 21, and Jabari Scott, 17, each face aggravated sodomy charges, aggravated assault charges, four counts of participation in criminal gang activity, and battery charges—all as party to a crime. Ranaija White, 17, faces identical charges for her role in the assault.

The 13-year-old is being charged as an adult with the same offenses.

Three adults who allegedly facilitated the gathering also face charges. Sarah Miles, 59, and Keisha Scott, 36, were each charged with maintaining a disorderly house. Scott faces an additional charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Noah Brooks, 23, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The Big Picture: Gang activity has been a growing concern in Paulding County. Sheriff Henson campaigned on strengthening school resource officers and partnering with the school district to combat gang-related activity.

The Sources: Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.