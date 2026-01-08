A 62-year-old Forsyth man faces eight charges after investigators say they found drugs and a firearm during a stop at a local motel Tuesday.

What’s Happening

Monroe County investigators arrested Ellis Zellner on January 7 at the Travelodge in Forsyth following a report of suspected drug activity. Investigators say they smelled marijuana coming from a bag Zellner was holding, and he fled on foot before being caught.

Zellner now faces the following charges:

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Crack Cocaine

Possession of Ecstasy

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

Possession of Drug-Related Objects

Obstruction

What’s Important

Zellner was out on bond at the time of his arrest. He had been arrested twice in 2024 on drug charges — once on July 5 and again on September 13.

He is now being held at the Monroe County Jail without bond.

What’s Still Unknown

Investigators have not released details about what led to the initial report or what was found during the investigation.