Six people died in traffic crashes across Georgia during the Christmas holiday travel period, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

What’s Happening: The Georgia Department of Public Safety released its Christmas Holiday Travel Period Numbers Activity Report as of 6 a.m.

What’s Important: The Georgia Department of Public Safety responded to crashes that killed two people. When counting all law enforcement agencies across the state, six people died on Georgia roads during the holiday period.

How This Affects Real People: Officers arrested 48 people for driving under the influence during the holiday period and wrote 35 seatbelt tickets.

The Numbers: The Georgia Department of Public Safety reported these activity counts, which do not include other agencies throughout the state.:

48 arrests for driving under the influence

25 distracted driving citations

35 seatbelt citations

57 total crash reports

2 crash fatalities

15 crash injuries

7 crashes involving someone under the influence

0 crashes with commercial motor vehicle involvement

