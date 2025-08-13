A man was fatally shot outside an East Point apartment complex on July 7, 2022, and police are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the deadly shooting.

What We Know: Jerry Rice was shot around 4:51 p.m. outside The Park at Galaway Apartments on Candlewood Drive. Police say he was socializing with a woman when someone opened fire, killing him. Investigators believe the suspect or suspects fled before officers arrived.

By The Numbers:

Date and time: July 7, 2022, at about 4:51 p.m.

Reward: Up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

Location: 3215 Candlewood Drive, East Point.

In Context: East Point Police are working with Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta, which offers anonymous tip reporting and financial rewards to encourage public cooperation in solving violent crimes like this shooting.

Take Action: Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, visit crimestoppersatlanta.org, or text CSA and the tip to 274637. Tips can be given anonymously, and callers remain eligible for the reward. Detective Leary, the lead investigator, can be reached at 404-559-6220.