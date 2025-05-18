4 Killed in South Georgia Murder-Suicide: What We Know

Four people died in what authorities are calling an apparent murder-suicide on Baxter Durrence Road outside Glennville.

The Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the deaths of two Hispanic men and two Hispanic women, including the suspected perpetrator.

Law enforcement officials are currently investigating the scene.

What We Don’t Know: Authorities have not released the names or ages of the victims, their relationships to each other, or the specific circumstances that led to the deaths.

The timeline of events, the type of weapon used, and the motive behind the killings remain unclear.