What’s Happening: Gunfire erupted near 17th and I streets Northwest, according to Metropolitan Police.

D.C. Fire confirmed three shooting victims were treated and taken to the hospital.

Police have confirmed that the scene has been secured and that a suspect is in custody.

What’s Important: The shooting involved National Guard troops. Two National Guardsmen were shot.

The White House says the president has been briefed and is monitoring the situation. Donald Trump is not currently at the White House as he is spending his Thanksgiving in Palm Beach.

From The President: Donald Trump posted the following in response to the shooting on his Truth Social account.

“The animal that shot the two National Guardsmen, with both being critically wounded, and now in two separate hospitals, is also severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price. God bless our Great National Guard, and all of our Military and Law Enforcement. These are truly Great People. I, as President of the United States, and everyone associated with the Office of the Presidency, am with you!”

What We Don’t Know: Police have not said what led to the shooting or provided information about the conditions of those wounded.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The Sources: Metropolitan Police Department, D.C.