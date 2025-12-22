Three inmates escaped from the DeKalb County Jail early Monday, triggering a large search by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies.

Officials say the escape was uncovered during a routine security check, and authorities are warning the public that the men may be armed and dangerous.

What’s Happening: The inmates were discovered missing during a routine security check early Monday morning.

Sheriff’s Office security teams and patrol units are searching with help from other agencies.

What’s Important: Deputies say all three fugitives are facing serious charges and should not be approached under any circumstances.

How This Affects Real People: People in the area are being asked to stay alert, use caution, and report any sightings to law enforcement.

Who Police Are Looking For: Authorities identified the escaped inmates as:

Stevenson Charles, 24, charged with murder and armed robbery.

Yusuf Minor, 31, charged with two counts of armed robbery and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Naod Yohannes, 25, charged with simple assault, arson and unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution.

What Officials Are Saying: Sheriff Melody M. Maddox said, “We take this breach very seriously and are working diligently to ensure these individuals are safely returned to custody as quickly as possible.”

What To Do: Anyone with information is asked to call the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Tip Line at 404-298-8200.