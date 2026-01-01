Savannah police arrested a 36-year-old man on Dec. 31 in connection with a fatal shooting that happened three days earlier in the 600 block of West Gwinnett Street.

What’s Happening: John Coleman was arrested Dec. 31 and charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. The charges stem from a Dec. 28 shooting that left one man dead.

What We Know: Officers responded to a shooting around 6:18 p.m. on Dec. 28. They found an adult male victim outside a residence with gunshot wounds. Officers tried to save his life, but he died at the scene.

What’s Next: The investigation continues. Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or submit an anonymous tip through the Savannah Police Department mobile app.