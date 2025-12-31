The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people after an undercover drug operation in Barrow County.
What’s Happening: The Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit wrapped up an undercover operation targeting illegal drug distribution in Barrow County. Three Winder residents were arrested on felony charges.
Who Was Arrested:
- Roderick LaShawn Billings, 37, faces charges including sale and trafficking of cocaine and methamphetamine, use of a communication facility to facilitate drug crimes, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
- Georgeio Dequeze Billings, 36, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine
- Leonardo Marquez Hinton, 44, was charged with multiple counts of sale of cocaine and use of a communication facility to facilitate drug offenses
What’s Next: The investigation is still active. The Sheriff’s Office said more arrests may happen.
What the Sheriff’s Office Says: The agency asks anyone with information about illegal drug activity to contact the Sheriff’s Office or submit tips anonymously at crimetips@barrowsheriff.com.