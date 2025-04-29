22-Year-Old Woman Stabbed to Death in Columbus Apartment. Ex-Boyfriend Arrested

Share

A domestic relationship turned deadly Monday when a 22-year-old woman was found stabbed to death in her Columbus apartment, leading to murder charges against her former boyfriend who allegedly fled in her vehicle.

What We Know: Columbus police discovered Abigail Cadoura’s body with multiple stab wounds inside her Summit Pointe Apartments unit on April 28, 2025, around 5:28 p.m. Officers initially responded to the complex for a hit-and-run involving a white SUV that struck a parked vehicle. While investigating that incident, family members reported concerns about Cadoura, who had missed plans and wasn’t answering calls.

Police conducted a welfare check at Cadoura’s apartment, where they found her deceased. Investigators determined her white SUV was missing from the scene and later spotted traveling north on I-85.

Luke Mercardante, 26, described by police as having been in an “on-and-off relationship” with Cadoura, was arrested after a pursuit in Banks County. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, but Mercardante allegedly fled, eventually crashing. He now faces charges of murder and theft by taking a motor vehicle.

🗂️ Domestic Violence Stats: A study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that between 2003 and 2014, about 55% of all female homicides in the U.S. were related to intimate partner violence.

Take Action: If you have information about this case, contact Columbus Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit at 706-653-3400. Those experiencing domestic violence can contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or text START to 88788. In Columbus, Hope Harbour provides emergency shelter and support services for domestic violence victims at their 24-hour crisis line: 706-324-3850.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.