A domestic relationship turned deadly Monday when a 22-year-old woman was found stabbed to death in her Columbus apartment, leading to murder charges against her former boyfriend who allegedly fled in her vehicle.

22-Year-Old Woman Stabbed to Death in Columbus Apartment. Ex-Boyfriend Arrested

Start
  1. Home
  2. West Georgia
  3. Banks
  4. Columbus
April 29, 2025
1 min read

A domestic relationship turned deadly Monday when a 22-year-old woman was found stabbed to death in her Columbus apartment, leading to murder charges against her former boyfriend who allegedly fled in her vehicle.

What We Know: Columbus police discovered Abigail Cadoura’s body with multiple stab wounds inside her Summit Pointe Apartments unit on April 28, 2025, around 5:28 p.m. Officers initially responded to the complex for a hit-and-run involving a white SUV that struck a parked vehicle. While investigating that incident, family members reported concerns about Cadoura, who had missed plans and wasn’t answering calls.

Police conducted a welfare check at Cadoura’s apartment, where they found her deceased. Investigators determined her white SUV was missing from the scene and later spotted traveling north on I-85.

Luke Mercardante, 26, described by police as having been in an “on-and-off relationship” with Cadoura, was arrested after a pursuit in Banks County. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, but Mercardante allegedly fled, eventually crashing. He now faces charges of murder and theft by taking a motor vehicle.

🗂️ Domestic Violence Stats: A study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that between 2003 and 2014, about 55% of all female homicides in the U.S. were related to intimate partner violence.

Take Action: If you have information about this case, contact Columbus Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit at 706-653-3400. Those experiencing domestic violence can contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or text START to 88788. In Columbus, Hope Harbour provides emergency shelter and support services for domestic violence victims at their 24-hour crisis line: 706-324-3850.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.


Events Calendar

News That Makes You Smarter. Always Free. Delivered to Your Inbox.Sign Up
Share
Copy Link
×