2 Young Children Among 5 Family Members Killed in Stone Mountain Murder-Suicide

A 5-year-old girl and her 1-year-old brother are among five family members found dead in a Stone Mountain apartment Saturday evening in what authorities are calling a domestic-related murder-suicide. Police discovered the victims during a welfare check at a residence on Vineyard Walk.

Just the Facts:

• The children, Jedorah Powell, 5, and Jontavious Powell, 1, lived in the apartment with their mother, Kaylyn Samuels, 26, their grandmother, Mollian Johnson, 43, and Jonathan Darden, 32.

• Police identified Darden as the suspect in the shootings before taking his own life. Police say Darden was in a relationship with the grandmother.

• Officers were called to the apartment at 7:27 p.m. on Dec. 7 for a welfare check and found all five victims with gunshot wounds.

• Detectives are investigating, and the motive remains unclear.

How You Can Help: If you or someone you know is struggling with domestic issues, resources are available. The Georgia Domestic Violence Hotline offers free, confidential help 24/7 at 1-800-334-2836.

In Context: Domestic violence is a persistent issue in Georgia, with children often being the most vulnerable. Advocates urge community members to remain vigilant and report signs of abuse or neglect to authorities.

🗂️ Domestic Violence Stats: A study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that between 2003 and 2014, about 55% of all female homicides in the U.S. were related to intimate partner violence.