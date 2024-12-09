2 Young Children Among 5 Family Members Killed in Stone Mountain Murder-Suicide

A 5-year-old girl and her 1-year-old brother are among five family members found dead in a Stone Mountain apartment Saturday evening in what authorities are calling a domestic-related murder-suicide. Police discovered the victims during a welfare check at a residence on Vineyard Walk.
Just the Facts:
• The children, Jedorah Powell, 5, and Jontavious Powell, 1, lived in the apartment with their mother, Kaylyn Samuels, 26, their grandmother, Mollian Johnson, 43, and Jonathan Darden, 32.
• Police identified Darden as the suspect in the shootings before taking his own life. Police say Darden was in a relationship with the grandmother.
• Officers were called to the apartment at 7:27 p.m. on Dec. 7 for a welfare check and found all five victims with gunshot wounds.
• Detectives are investigating, and the motive remains unclear.
How You Can Help: If you or someone you know is struggling with domestic issues, resources are available. The Georgia Domestic Violence Hotline offers free, confidential help 24/7 at 1-800-334-2836.
In Context: Domestic violence is a persistent issue in Georgia, with children often being the most vulnerable. Advocates urge community members to remain vigilant and report signs of abuse or neglect to authorities.
🗂️ Domestic Violence Stats: A study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that between 2003 and 2014, about 55% of all female homicides in the U.S. were related to intimate partner violence.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.