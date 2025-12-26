Two men were shot and injured on Christmas Day in Savannah after a chain of events that started with a car crash.

What’s Happening: The Savannah Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault that happened on December 25 near 48th Street and Burroughs Street. Officers responded around 9 p.m. to reports of two injured males at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 46th Street.

What’s Important: Both men sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police say the men were driving when they struck a parked vehicle near the scene. After hitting the parked car, someone fired on them. They fled the area and struck another unoccupied vehicle while being shot. Both victims got initial medical help and were taken to Memorial Health University Medical Center.

Report It: Anyone with information about the shooting should call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or submit an anonymous tip through the Savannah Police Department mobile app.

“Integrity means doing the right thing even when no one is watching. Somewhere along the way, too many people decided that rule was optional.”