Two Towns County deputies were fired and arrested Monday following separate investigations into alleged theft, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced.

What’s Happening

Andrew Glass, a sergeant in the Uniform Patrol Division, was fired last week and arrested on charges of Theft by Conversion, Violation of Oath of Office, and False Statements.

Johnny McCoy, a major of Law Enforcement Operations, was fired and arrested on charges of Theft by Deception, Violation of Oath of Office, and three counts of False Statements and Writings.

Both men were employed at the time their alleged crimes occurred. The cases are unrelated.

The Glass Case

Sheriff Anthony Coleman requested a GBI investigation on December 19, after two guns went missing from the sheriff’s office inventory.

The investigation led to Glass’s arrest. One gun has been recovered.

Glass is charged with unauthorized possession of a sheriff’s office firearm.

He will be booked into the Towns County Detention Center.

The McCoy Case

Superior Court Judge Joy Parks requested a GBI investigation in July 2025 into a theft allegation within the accountability court program.

McCoy worked as a surveillance officer for the program while employed as a sworn law enforcement officer. His job required home visits with accountability court participants.

A review of those visits identified discrepancies, according to the GBI. The investigation led to the charges.

Accountability courts are specialized programs that offer alternatives to incarceration for certain offenders, typically involving drug treatment or mental health services with close supervision.

McCoy will be booked into the Union County Detention Center.

What’s Next

Both investigations remain active. Once complete, case files will be sent to the Enotah Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Both defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Towns County Sheriff’s Office at 706-896-4444 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Cleveland at 706-348-4866.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.