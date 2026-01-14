Listen to this post

Two Cobb County police officers were arrested and charged in child abuse investigations within days of each other. Both are Cobb County police officers, both committed crimes in Cherokee County.

What’s Happening: Officer Withman Benjamin, 47, of Canton, was arrested January 9 and charged with one count of sexual battery against a child under 16. Officer Tyler Bertolini was arrested January 13 and charged with two counts of cruelty to children. Both officers have been placed on administrative leave and were booked into the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center.

What’s Important: The arrests stem from two separate investigations by different agencies. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation handled Benjamin’s case after Canton Police requested help in September 2025. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office investigated Bertolini. Both cases will be prosecuted by the Blue Ridge Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

What We Know: Benjamin reported to the detention center to answer to the charges.

Cobb County Police Chief Dan Ferrell said officers must uphold the law and demonstrate integrity both on and off duty.

Other than the charges, no additional information has been released about the two cases.

The Process: Sexual battery against a child under 16 and cruelty to children are felonies in Georgia. The GBI investigates cases when local law enforcement agencies request assistance. Once investigations conclude, cases are turned over to the district attorney’s office, which decides whether to prosecute.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

“At this point, the only difference between the guards and the inmates is who gets to clock out at the end of the day.”