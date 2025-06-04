Gwinnett County Police arrested 19 people for shoplifting during a two-day retail theft operation on May 29 and 30 at the Mall of Georgia in Buford.

The enforcement, carried out by Gwinnett County Police and supported by 11 retailers and the Georgia Retailers Organized Crime Alliance, resulted in 12 felony and 27 misdemeanor warrants. Officers also cleared 24 outstanding warrants from other Metro Atlanta agencies and recovered over $5,300 in stolen goods.

Those arrested include Demesha Brown and Jasmine Harris, both with 12 active warrants from multiple jurisdictions. One of Brown’s charges stems from failing to appear in court on a RICO charge in Cherokee County.

By The Numbers:

19 arrests

12 felony warrants

27 misdemeanor warrants

24 outstanding warrants cleared

$5,313.75 in stolen goods recovered

19 officers and 11 retailers involved

Take Action: Gwinnett County Police encourage residents and store employees to report suspicious behavior and help prevent future thefts. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

