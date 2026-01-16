Listen to this post

A 16-year-old boy has been charged as an adult with aggravated assault after firing approximately six shots at the NCG Theater in Marietta on December 23. The bullets struck a parked vehicle and the theater building, but no one was injured.

What’s Happening: Marietta Police responded to the NCG Theater at 1050 Powder Springs Street just after 10 p.m. on December 23 following multiple 911 calls reporting gunfire. Officers from Marietta and Cobb County secured the area and systematically searched the business for injured victims and evidence.

What’s Important: The suspect, a local 16-year-old boy, was charged as an adult with aggravated assault with a weapon after Marietta detectives reviewed the case with the Cobb County District Attorney’s office. He turned himself in to the Cobb County Adult Detention Center on January 15, and was transferred to the Cobb County Youth Detention Center. Police are not releasing his name due to his age.

The Process: Aggravated assault with a weapon is a felony charge in Georgia. Juveniles can be charged as adults when the offense is serious enough and meets criteria set by state law. The warrant was secured on January 14.

What We Know: Initial 911 reports contained conflicting information about the number of shots fired and possible victims. Investigators determined approximately six bullets were fired from a handgun. The bullets struck a parked vehicle and the front of the theater structure.

“If you have five guns in your house and a framed copy of the second amendment in your living room, this story should outrage you.”