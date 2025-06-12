A 16-year-old has been charged with murder in the shooting death of 22-year-old Marcus Cunningham Jr. at Autumn Trace Apartments.

🔍 What’s Happening:

Bibb County investigators arrested the teen suspect Wednesday without incident at a Macon home.

He faces a murder charge and is held at the Macon Regional Youth Detention Center.

📅 Catch Up Quick:

Cunningham was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound June 5 after deputies responded to a 7:30 p.m. call at 1745 Rocky Creek Road.

No other injuries were reported, and the sheriff’s office has not released a motive.

👮 Investigation Ongoing: Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.