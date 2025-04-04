Trump Cuts IVF Tracking: What It Means for Families

Federal health officials abruptly eliminated the CDC team tracking IVF success rates across America yesterday. This cut contradicts President Trump’s recent embrace of fertility treatments.

💉 Why It Matters: Patients seeking IVF treatments now lose a critical resource for comparing clinic success rates. The team provided transparent data that helped millions make informed decisions about their fertility options.

🔍 What’s Happening: The six-person Assisted Reproductive Technology Surveillance team was terminated as part of broader HHS layoffs.

The team had tracked nationwide IVF outcomes since Congress mandated their work in 1992

Trump recently called himself “the fertilization president” while promising expanded IVF access

📊 Between the Lines: The eliminated program gave patients powerful tools to evaluate their treatment options.

Clinic-specific success rates helped patients choose providers based on performance data

The team’s IVF success estimator allowed parents to calculate their personal chances based on medical factors

👨‍👩‍👧 The Big Picture: Infertility affects approximately one in six Americans. The CDC team was considered essential for maintaining quality standards across fertility clinics nationwide.