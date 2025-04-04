Trump Cuts IVF Tracking: What It Means for Families

Federal health officials abruptly eliminated the CDC team tracking IVF success rates across America yesterday. This cut contradicts President Trump’s recent embrace of fertility treatments.
💉 Why It Matters: Patients seeking IVF treatments now lose a critical resource for comparing clinic success rates. The team provided transparent data that helped millions make informed decisions about their fertility options.
🔍 What’s Happening: The six-person Assisted Reproductive Technology Surveillance team was terminated as part of broader HHS layoffs.
- The team had tracked nationwide IVF outcomes since Congress mandated their work in 1992
- Trump recently called himself “the fertilization president” while promising expanded IVF access
📊 Between the Lines: The eliminated program gave patients powerful tools to evaluate their treatment options.
- Clinic-specific success rates helped patients choose providers based on performance data
- The team’s IVF success estimator allowed parents to calculate their personal chances based on medical factors
👨👩👧 The Big Picture: Infertility affects approximately one in six Americans. The CDC team was considered essential for maintaining quality standards across fertility clinics nationwide.