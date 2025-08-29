Pet owners who need food or supplies on Labor Day won’t be left searching. PetSmart stores will be open on Monday, September 1.

Most stores will follow a holiday schedule, opening at 9 a.m. and closing earlier than usual, around 6 p.m. Regular weekday hours often run until 9 p.m., so shoppers should plan ahead. Company officials suggest checking local store hours online or by calling ahead, since times may vary by location.

PetSmart’s grooming salons and boarding facilities are also expected to be open, but they may follow reduced schedules as well. Pet training classes generally do not meet on holidays.

Deals: Click here to get $20 off Grooming at PetSmart.

The retailer has traditionally stayed open on major holidays, giving customers a chance to stock up on food, toys and other essentials. This year is no different, even as banks, government offices and many businesses close for the day.

For anyone needing to pick up pet supplies after the holiday weekend, PetSmart will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, September 2.