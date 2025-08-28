The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will stop printing its newspaper at the end of this year, closing a chapter that stretches back to the Civil War. Starting January 1, the AJC will be a digital-only news outlet.

What’s Happening: Publisher Andrew Morse told subscribers in a letter that December 31 will be the final day a printed AJC lands on doorsteps. Beginning in 2025, the newsroom will focus entirely on digital platforms.

The AJC plans to launch a new mobile app this year featuring news, opinion, podcasts, video and access to its ePaper.

Print subscribers will be transitioned to digital, with details coming by email and mail.

Why It Matters: The AJC is Georgia’s largest news organization and one of the South’s most influential voices.

Between the Lines: Morse said more readers already engage with the AJC digitally than in print, and Cox Enterprises—the paper’s owner—wants resources invested in reporting, not printing presses. Environmental savings from ending print delivery were also cited.

Catch Up Quick: The AJC was created when Cox Enterprises acquired the Atlanta Journal in 1939 and added the Constitution in 1950. Together, they became the state’s paper of record, covering everything from civil rights battles to Olympic Games.

The Big Picture: Atlanta is one of the fastest-growing metro areas in the country, and Georgia has become a pivotal political state. The AJC is betting that future coverage will reach more people, not fewer, without paper and ink.

The Sources: Andrew Morse, President and Publisher of the AJC.