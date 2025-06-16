Morgan’s Ace Hardware in Woodstock has started renting moving trucks and trailers to help people with do-it-yourself moves.

The hardware store at 7337 Main St. now offers U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment and moving supplies as part of a new partnership.

Store owner Lisa Lusk said she is proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Cherokee County.

Customers can rent equipment during the store’s regular hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. People can make reservations by calling (770) 924-3374 or visiting the U-Haul website.

The partnership helps Morgan’s Ace Hardware earn extra income while giving local customers a nearby place to rent moving equipment. More than 21,000 independent dealers across the United States and Canada work with U-Haul to offer rental services.

These local businesses are not franchises and do not need to make a financial investment to become dealers. They simply set aside part of their parking lot for U-Haul equipment and help customers with rentals.

U-Haul has worked with independent dealers since 1945 to serve people who want to handle their own moves. The company also offers Moving Help services that connect customers with local workers who can help load trucks, pack boxes and provide other moving assistance.