If you find yourself in need of a prescription refill or a last-minute Labor Day purchase, Walgreens stores will be open on the holiday.

Labor Day falls on Monday, September 1 this year, and while many government offices, banks and post offices will be closed, Walgreens will keep its doors open.

Deals: Right now, you can get an extra 20% off $50 at Walgreens. Shop online here and use the coupon code SAVE20.

Most Walgreens locations are expected to operate on their regular schedules, but customers should be aware that pharmacy counters may have shortened hours. In some cases, the pharmacy may close early or run on a holiday schedule while the store itself remains open all day.

The company advises checking with your neighborhood Walgreens for exact pharmacy times. Store hours can be confirmed online or by calling ahead.

Walgreens is one of several major retailers, including CVS and Kroger, that traditionally keep stores open on Labor Day, giving shoppers a chance to pick up essentials even as much of the country takes the day off.

So while Labor Day brings a pause for schools, government offices and some businesses, Walgreens will be one of the few places where the lights stay on.