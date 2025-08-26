ATLANTA — Travelers heading to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport now see a new sign that makes a big difference: “Park & Wait.”

What’s Happening: The free lot near ATL’s Domestic Terminal was known for years as the “Cell Phone Lot.” After research by Georgia State University business students, the airport officially renamed it in May to better guide drivers and cut down on traffic headaches.

The lot opened in 2009 to keep people from illegally parking on the interstate while waiting on arrivals.

Fines for stopping on the highway can top $500.

Why It Matters: The new name makes the lot easier to understand. Airport officials hope it will push more drivers to use it instead of clogging up curbside pickup or creating backups on nearby highways.

Between the Lines: Seven Georgia State seniors worked on the project through the Robinson College of Business’ Panthers Accelerated Career Experience program. They surveyed more than 230 travelers, studied behavior around the terminal, and found that many drivers didn’t understand the old “Cell Phone Lot” name.

Their research showed airports across the country use clearer names.

The students recommended “Park & Wait” as short, action-based, and easy to remember.

The Ripple Effect: Clearer directions could mean:

Less congestion near the airport.

Smoother operations for ATL, the world’s busiest airport.

Less stress for drivers waiting on friends and family.

What’s Next: A new team of Georgia State students will take on another ATL project this fall. The topic has not been announced.