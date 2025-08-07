Backward Georgia Georgia is Number 1 in The Nation For Workplace Sex Discrimination

The Peach State has earned yet another shameful distinction as the state continues to turn back the clock and refuses to advance with the rest of civilization. This time, a study has revealed that Georgia leads the nation in workplace sex discrimination.

As usual, the state doesn’t just lead the nation in this dubious honor, it leads by a mile. Georgia’s average number of sex discrimination cases is 162% higher than the national average.

👀 What It Means For You: If you’re a woman working in Georgia, you’re more likely to face sex-based discrimination on the job than anywhere else in America. That means more risk of unfair treatment, fewer protections, and a workplace culture that might make the 1950s blush. The Good ‘Ol Boy network is alive and well, which means lower pay and fewer advancement opportunities for women.

📉 What’s Happening: A new study by Techr, an online HR platform, crunched the latest numbers from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The results? Georgia leads the nation with a whopping 38.8 sex-based discrimination cases per 100,000 workers—162% higher than the national average.

Georgia reported 1,939 cases among its 4.99 million workers.

The national average is just 14.8 cases per 100,000 workers.

📈 Behind The Numbers: Some of you may be asking how these numbers can be over 100%. This isn’t a problem with the numbers, it just means you are bad at math. Percentages of increase over 100% mean something has more than doubled. For example, a 100% increase means something has doubled, a 200% increase means it’s three times bigger than it was at the start.

The Company We Keep:

🤦 Between the Lines: While Georgia’s tourism slogan is “We’re glad Georgia’s on your mind,” it seems workplace equality isn’t.

The state’s rate isn’t just “among the worst”—it’s the worst.

Techr’s spokesperson called out Georgia’s “significant disparities in workplace equality enforcement,” which is a polite way of saying the state is failing at basic fairness.

State leaders often tout how Georgia is an attractive location for businesses, but sexist supervisors stuck in the 1950s could harm the state’s business-friendly reputation. It tells companies looking to relocate here to steer clear.

🔍 The Big Picture: This is a bad look for Georgia and confirms every stereotype people have about how the South treats women. The study’s authors say the state’s sky-high numbers show a desperate need for better laws, stronger oversight. While those are not popular concepts in Georgia, as every worker in the state knows, most companies here will not better the lives of their employees unless the law specifically mandates it.

The Sources:

U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission: EEOC Data

Techr study via elearningindustry.com/hr-directory

Research Datasheet