Brews & Hops Taproom has opened in Chamblee, becoming the city’s first self-pour taproom.

What’s Happening: The taproom is at 5255 Peachtree Blvd, Suite 103. It offers 42 taps of craft beer, cider, wine, and non-alcoholic drinks.

How It Works: Customers pour their own drinks using RFID technology. RFID, or radio-frequency identification, uses a card or wristband linked to a customer’s payment method. Customers are charged based on how much they pour.

What’s There: The taproom features a 160-inch LED screen for watching games. The food menu includes Indian-inspired snacks and flatbreads.